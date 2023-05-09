Elburn school wins Batteries Plus contest

Vandana Caruso, director of Green Friends Montessori School in Elburn, picks up her prize of a year's worth of batteries for her school from owner Frank Meier of the Geneva Batteries Plus store. Courtesy of Batteries Plus

GENEVA -- Batteries Plus selected three winners in a national contest to support teachers in local communities, including an Elburn school.

With more than 700 stores nationwide, Batteries Plus franchises offer batteries, light bulbs and key fob and phone repairs. The company recently held a contest to give customers a chance to receive its newly launched Batteries Plus-branded alkaline battery line while giving a donation back to a local teacher in their community.

Three winners were selected in a random drawing to win a year's worth of free Batteries Plus-branded AA and AAA batteries. Those recipients then had the opportunity to select a local teacher to also receive a donation of one years' worth of branded batteries.

Vandana Caruso, director of Green Friends Montessori in Elburn, was selected by a parent of a student at the school. She claimed her prize at the local store in Geneva to help her school stay powered.

Because teachers play such an intricate role in communities across the country, Batteries Plus wanted to contribute to powering their classroom's essential tools, the company said in a news release.