Chiropractor named to Schaumburg Boomers team

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- Tri Modern Health, a Hoffman Estates chiropractic practice, has joined the Schaumburg Boomers as the exclusive provider of chiropractic care for members of the baseball team and staff.

Dr. Hector Martinez directs the staff of the five-year-old business in providing the latest in chiropractic care.

In addition to a wide variety of bodywork treatments, the Tri Modern clinic recently added its third dedicated acupuncture room and also offers a variety of treatments to help with posture, flexibility and stretching. A technique that is proving particularly effective at treating muscle strains such as those experienced by Boomer players is the Electrical Muscle Stimulation procedure.

"I know from speaking with Boomer players that they face a lot of stress on their bodies over a 97-plus game season, particularly on their arms and legs. What can start as simple ache or pain can escalate to prevent a player from playing multiple games if the problem is not addressed quickly," Martinez said.

"My team and I are there to provide quick, effective treatment to keep the player on the field."