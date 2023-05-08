Tek Pak wins 2023 Spark Award for safety

BATAVIA -- For the third consecutive year, Tek Pak Inc. was honored by the Valley Industrial Association, earning a 2023 Spark Award.

The award was presented at a recent VIA ceremony at Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton.

Tek Pak, a packaging manufacturer specializing in carrier tape and thermoforming solutions for electronic, food, health care and industrial customers in the U.S. and internationally, earned the 2023 Spark Award for Safety in the small business category for its ongoing demonstrated commitment to the safety of its workforce.

VIA is a trade organization made up of more than 200 member companies located in the Fox Valley and Chicago area. It provides manufacturing companies with tools for best practices and connection to growth.

The VIA Spark Awards honors its members for their commitment to culture, innovation, operational excellence, safety, social responsibility and workforce development. Twelve companies were chosen as finalists for various categories of the award and interviewed by judges for their systemic approach, metrics and lessons learned before winners were selected.

"Tek Pak has been a VIA member for 15 years and a great contributor to our group," said Kathy Gilmore, president of the VIA. "We are proud of the strong safety program they have developed, and the example they have set for our member companies."