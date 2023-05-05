Lemus joins ML Realty Partners

ITASCA -- Elizabeth Lemus has joined ML Realty Partners' Itasca office as assistant controller. There she will work with Pete Andrews, senior controller.

Lemus will lead the corporate and development accounting functions of the firm, and will assist in the financial reporting, budgeting and audits.

"Elizabeth comes with over 20 years of real estate accounting experience," Andrews said. "We are excited to add her expertise to the team."

Lemus most recently worked for NAI Hiffman and is a graduate of Roosevelt University.

ML Realty Partners is a real estate investor that focuses on both the acquisition and development of industrial real estate in the Central United States.