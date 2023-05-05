Environmental planner joins Baxter & Woodman

CRYSTAL LAKE -- Cecily Cunz has joined Baxter & Woodman Consulting Engineers as a senior environmental planner.

She brings more than 10 years of experience in the environmental services industry. Cunz earned a master's degree in urban planning and policy from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She is also a certified planner by the American Institute of Certified Planners.

In her new role, Cunz will develop and implement environmental planning strategies for Baxter & Woodman's clients. Her expertise in watershed and green infrastructure planning, permitting, and wetland and environmental services will be instrumental in advancing the company's environmental initiatives.

"Cecily's considerable knowledge of environmental planning and policy, along with her extensive experience leading large stakeholder groups in community restoration efforts, makes her an excellent fit for Baxter & Woodman," said Louis D. Haussmann, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the company. "With Cecily on board, we are excited to enhance our ability to address our clients' environmental services needs."