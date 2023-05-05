Argionis reappointed to state board

PARK RIDGE -- Cozen O'Connor attorney Jim Argionis, a member of the firm's Commercial Litigation practice in Chicago, has been reappointed by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker as chairman of the Illinois Department of Employment Security Advisory Board.

Argionis has served in that role for the last 20 years and through four administrations.

The 12-member board serves to hear updates from IDES on various unemployment programs and the status of the state's unemployment Trust Fund.

Throughout his legal career, Argionis has distinguished himself in community service. In 2022, he received the Sgt. Karen Lader Memorial Good Citizen Award from Maine Township and in 2019 his hometown of Park Ridge recognized him with a Community Star award from its Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to his role with the Illinois Department of Employment Security Advisory Board, Argionis has served as chair of Park Ridge's Planning and Zoning Commission and its O'Hare Airport Commission.

One of his local causes is especially close to home because it began in his own family. After his wife, Gwen, survived cancer, together they founded Sock'N it to Cancer, a grass-roots effort that donates socks to local cancer centers to help with the chemotherapy treatment side effect of cold feet. The Park Ridge community banded around the Argionis family cause and has donated over 10,000 pairs of socks.