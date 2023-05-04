M. Holland promotes Zessin to push automotive expansion

NORTHBROOK -- M. Holland Co., an international distributor of thermoplastic resins used in paints and coatings, said Matt Zessin has been named the inaugural director of global automotive to help accelerate growth in domestic and international automotive markets.

In this position, Zessin will lead M. Holland's global Automotive group by identifying resin needs for new automotive applications and collaborating with key stakeholders to source and move materials internationally to meet those needs.

"The automotive market is undergoing an evolution with electrification, an influx of global players, and shifting material and supply chain requirements," said Peter Prusak, director of business development at M. Holland. "We're thrilled to have Matt step into this leadership role and confident he will deliver more innovative materials and logistics solutions for customers and suppliers alike."

Zessin has more than 10 years of industry experience working with prominent industry leaders, including Polymer Z (acquired by M. Holland in 2015) and Roadrunner Transportation Services. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on supply chain management and marketing from Marquette University.