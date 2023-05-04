Gould joins Trustmark as president and chief operating officer

LAKE FOREST -- Bill Gould has joined national employee benefits provider Trustmark in the newly created role of president and chief operating officer, reporting directly to CEO Kevin Slawin.

As Trustmark advances growth strategies in each of its three businesses, Gould brings broad industry experience and expertise in key areas.

Gould joins Trustmark after nearly three decades at Securian Financial Group, a mutual holding company with revenue of $6.2 billion. He will relocate from Minneapolis to the Lake Forest area.

"Bill will be an important addition to an already strong leadership team at a time when Trustmark is poised to invest in and further expand our offerings in valuable voluntary benefits, self-funded health plan design and administration for smaller companies, and virtual and in-person corporate and community fitness management solutions," Slawin said. "He has extensive experience in customer-focused product development, partnerships and acquisitions, digital innovation, and large-scale strategic execution."

In his 27 years at Securian, Gould took on leadership roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as executive vice president for Affinity Solutions, a business focused on providing financial protection to millions of customers across the U.S. and Canada.