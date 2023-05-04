Apex Logistics opens new facility in Bensenville

BENSENVILLE -- Apex Logistics, a rapidly growing international logistics company, recently held a grand-opening ceremony at its new 297,500-square-foot facility at 1301 Devon Ave. in Bensenville.

Apex moved to Bensenville to allow the company to consolidate several locations into one larger space. The freight and logistics company has locations in 70 countries across six continents, 42 offices and more than 2,500 employees.

The company is known for dependable solutions in freight forwarding, contract logistics, customs brokerage, transportation management, warehousing and distribution.

"We're thrilled to see rapidly growing companies like Apex Logistics quickly filling the new industrial spaces in Bensenville. New developments like this help attract new business into Bensenville while also creating jobs and lowering the tax burden on our residents," Village President Frank DeSimone said in a news release.