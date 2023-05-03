Sanfilippo sales up 9% in quarter

ELGIN -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. reported financial results for its 2023 fiscal year third quarter, including a 9% increase in sales.

Net sales for the third quarter increased 9.1% to $238.5 million due to a 5% increase in sales volume, which is defined as pounds sold to customers, and a 3.9% increase in the weighted average sales price per pound, the company said.

Elgin-based Sanfilippo & Son is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit-based products sold under the company's Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest and other brands, as well as a variety of private brands. Its third quarter ended March 30.

"As I discussed last quarter, we began to ship our new product line of private brand nutrition bars to a mass merchandising retailer during the third quarter and anticipate shipping private brand nutrition bars to additional customers during the fourth quarter," said Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo, chief executive officer. "We have received favorable feedback from our retail partners and expect to gain additional nutrition bar customers in subsequent quarters."