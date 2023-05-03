Reporting series focused on abuse and cover-ups at state-run metal health facility
Updated 5/3/2023 3:42 PM
Capitol News Illinois, Lee Enterprises and ProPublica are winners of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award for their investigative series into a culture of abuse and cover-ups at a state-run center for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
