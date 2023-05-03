Carvana expands to Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG -- Carvana said it has added its second Chicago-area Car Vending Machine at 1717 N. Penny Lane in Schaumburg.

Carvana customers can shop online, then choose to either pick up their vehicle at the Schaumburg Car Vending Machine or have it delivered to their home. Carvana is known for its 12-story Car Vending Machines, which have a capacity for 43 vehicles.

The online auto dealership first launched in the Chicago area six years ago. "Since then, we've opened one vending machine in Oak Brook, and are excited to be adding a second location in Schaumburg," said Alyssa Simmons, Carvana market operations manager. "We're looking forward to bringing even more great car-buying experiences to Chicago area residents."