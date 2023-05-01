Matthews elected chair of Aptar board

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. said Candace Matthews has been elected independent chair of the company's board of directors, effective immediately following the company's 2023 annual meeting of stockholders on Wednesday, May 3.

Matthews will succeed George Fotiades, who will remain on the board.

Aptar designs and makes a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions and services. Its solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care.

Matthews joined the Aptar board in May of 2021. She is a highly accomplished business leader with over 35 years of global experience in the health care, cosmetics, food and beverage industries with companies such as Amway, L'Oréal, Coca-Cola Co., Novartis, Bausch + Lomb, Procter & Gamble and General Mills.

Fotiades has served on Aptar's board since 2011 and has guided it as the independent chair over the past five years with his extensive expertise in pharmaceutical services, health care, packaging and medical devices.