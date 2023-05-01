Baxter & Woodman expands with new office
Posted5/1/2023 2:45 PM
MARENGO -- Baxter & Woodman Consulting Engineers opened a new office to house its growing subsidiary for natural resource-related services.
The office is located at 17009 Harmony Road in Marengo.
This new location will house Baxter & Woodman Natural Resources (BWNR), a subsidiary that specializes in environmental consulting, water resources management, wetland and stream restoration and other natural resource-related services.
"We are excited about the new office location in Marengo. The expanded space allows us to store additional equipment, provide more training opportunities for staff, while enabling us to maintain our current growth momentum," says Coilin P. McConnell, manager of Baxter & Woodman Natural Resources.
Article Comments
