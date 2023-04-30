Sustainability, individual approach at the forefront of C.D. Peacock's new bridal boutique

C.D. Peacock Vice Chairman Steven Holtzman is continuing to orchestrate growth and modernization at Chicago's oldest jeweler.

His latest venture is the opening of a stand-alone bridal boutique at Old Orchard, adjacent to the C.D. Peacock store. In contrast to other high-end jewelers in Chicago, the new boutique offers a selection of both mined and sustainably sourced diamonds, catering to the changing demands of the modern luxury customer.

"Listening to what Gen X and Gen Z have to say is at the heart of our strategy moving forward," Holtzman said. "We're adding a sharp focus on the consumer who is more conscious of and concerned about environmental impact."

Solidifying his commitment to sustainability, Holtzman recently joined the board of the Jewelers Vigilance Committee. The JVC provides educational services and legal guidance to its jeweler members, who pledge to uphold the ethics and integrity of the jewelry industry through their business practices.

Jeweler members commit to producing jewelry in a way that considers social, environmental and economic impacts.

C.D. Peacock's bridal boutique carries a large inventory of sustainably sourced lab-grown diamonds in addition to its extensive selection of mined diamonds. Holtzman believes that clients can, and should, make their own selection of diamonds based on their personal preferences.

The choice of ring design is also highly personal. Diamond solitaire engagement rings are an enduring customer favorite, with other ring types gaining in popularity in recent years. Halo rings, in which a center stone is surrounded by smaller stones, are increasingly in demand. Bypass rings, featuring two center stones set on a band wrapping the finger, symbolize the two unique individuals entering into the union.

While the store now offers a wider range of diamond options, "C.D. Peacock continues to be a premier source for mined diamonds in Chicago, which is the cornerstone of our business," Holtzman said. C.D. Peacock's rich history in fine jewelry retail includes serving as a private jeweler for prominent historical figures including Mrs. Abraham Lincoln and Chicago businessman Marshall Field.

In luxury retail, consumers are increasingly looking for uniqueness in the products that they buy, a trend that Holtzman is keenly aware of. The new bridal boutique offers clients the option to collaborate with on-site jewelers to create unique rings suited to their tastes and budget.

C.D. Peacock has also invested in new, state-of-the-art design technology that allows clients to view a detailed 3-D rendition of their custom jewel in real time.

Also trending in luxury retail is customers seeking personalized experiences connected to their purchases. C.D. Peacock's bridal boutique was designed with this in mind.

If a client desires a private shopping experience, the bridal boutique can be closed off on request. In addition, celebrations honoring the bridal couple can be held at the boutique, with catering service available.

Holtzman's plans for C.D. Peacock's continuing expansion and modernization include the opening of an all-new, 20,000-square-foot flagship at Oakbrook Center in Spring 2024. Additional locations also feature in his long-term vision for the company

• Hyla Ames Bauer is a freelance journalist specializing in fine jewelry and luxury watches.