Ware Malcomb announces promotions in Oak Brook

OAK BROOK -- Ware Malcomb, an international design firm, announced the promotions of Cameron Trefry, Michael Cody and Caroline McNulty. In addition, the firm said Charles Swanson has been named to the newly created role of director, Multifamily, to support the firms' growing initiatives.

All are based in the firm's Oak Brook office.

Trefry has been promoted to regional vice president, overseeing the overall growth and management of the firm's Midwest region

Cody has been promoted to director, Industrial Cold & Food. He has been instrumental in the continued growth of the firm's Industrial Cold & Food practice through business development efforts, leadership and mentorship.

McNulty has been promoted to director, Interior Architecture & Design. She is responsible for leading the growth and management of the Oak Brook design studio and managing select projects.

"These talented individuals have been instrumental to the growth of our Oak Brook office and our portfolio in the Midwest region," said Ken Wink, CEO of Ware Malcomb.