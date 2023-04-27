 

Plote awarded $7.3 million tollway project

 
DOWNERS GROVE -- The Illinois Tollway Thursday approved five construction contracts totaling more than $11.2 million at its April board meeting, including several to suburban companies.

Plote Construction Inc. in Hoffman Estates was awarded a $7.3 million contract for asphalt paving and pavement marking on the northbound Tri-State Tollway (I-294) between 95th Street and I-55.

 

In addition, a $1.2 million contract was awarded to Areatha Construction Co., Streamwood, for ramp pavement repairs at the East Riverside Boulevard interchange on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90). And K-Five Construction Corp., Lemont, was awarded a $1.2 million contract to for ramp pavement repairs at the Illinois Route 31 interchange on the Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88).

More than $58.8 million in contracts has been approved by the Tollway board in 2023, as part of the 12th year of the Tollway's 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program.

