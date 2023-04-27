Bernina podcast recognized by Webby Awards

AURORA -- The Sew & So Podcast, sponsored by Bernina of America, was named an honoree in the Lifestyle category of podcasts in the 27th Annual Webby Awards.

Hailed as the "internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, the Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

Being selected as an honoree puts Sew & So in the top 20% of the nearly 14,000 works entered for this year's awards, the company said.

The Sew & So Podcast is produced by Flint Rock LLC. It features casual and inspiring conversation from the sewing and quilting community, including discussions on the "who and why" of how they got started, what inspires them and how they grow and connect with others.

"We knew we had something special when we first created Sew & So podcast," said Michaelynn Rose, vice president of marketing, Bernina of America.

Bernina is a manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines.