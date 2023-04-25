Lewis University, St. Augustine College plan merger

ROMEOVILLE -- The presidents of Lewis University and St. Augustine College in Aurora Tuesday announced a plan to merge both institutions, with both boards of trustees unanimously approving the decision.

The schools will now submit an application to the Higher Learning Commission to make St. Augustine College a part of Lewis University. The merger is subject to the approval of the commission, the Illinois Board of Higher Education and the U.S. Department of Education.

The joining of both schools is centered around a shared mission to expand access and opportunity for students who are often underrepresented and underserved in traditional higher education, they said in a joint news release.

"Our two institutions are well-matched in mission and values," said Dr. David Livingston, president of the Romeoville-based Lewis University. "We fill a unique niche within higher education, serving students from all walks of life with affordable programs that deliver a liberal arts core and an emphasis on career and workforce preparation."

Both schools will continue operating as independent institutions with no disruption to students or missions until the merger is complete.