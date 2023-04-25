Hawthorne to expand at Chicago Executive Airport

Wheeling and Prospect Heights officials joined representatives of Hawthorne Global Aviation Services and Chicago Executive Airport to break ground on hawthorne's new hangar and office space. Courtesy of Chicago Executive Airport

WHEELING -- Hawthorne Global Aviation Services recently broke ground on a 32,900-square-foot facility, including a hangar and office space, at Chicago Executive Airport.

Hawthorne, which has had operations at Chicago Executive since 2014, is expanding its current space at the airport. The company offers heated hangar space to accommodate long-range corporate and business aircraft.

Once completed as expected later this year, Hangar 22 will provide new tax revenue, additional ground rent and fuel flowage fees for Chicago Executive Airport.

"We welcome Hawthorne's significant investment at the airport and are excited about their expansion, especially the important addition of hangar space," said airport Chairman D. Court Harris. "These improvements will enhance the airport's value as an important economic engine for our community."