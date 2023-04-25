CF Industries pursues energy project in Oklahoma

DEERFIELD -- CF Industries Holdings Inc. said it plans to form a joint venture to develop a zero-carbon-intensity hydrogen project at its Verdigris Complex in Oklahoma.

Its partner in the project will be NextEra Energy Resources LLC, the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage.

Deerfield-based CF Industries is the world's largest producer of ammonia.

The proposed project was included in a funding application submitted to the U.S. Department of Energy this month by the HALO Hydrogen Hub, a three-state effort established by Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma to compete for federal funding.

The proposed project envisions a jointly owned 100-megawatt electrolysis plant at the Verdigris Complex. CF Industries would utilize all of the zero-carbon green hydrogen output from the site's electrolyzers. The green hydrogen would be used to produce up to 100,000 tons per year of zero-carbon green ammonia.

A final investment decision has not been made for this project, CF Industries said.