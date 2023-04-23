BizWeek: The plan for Durty Nellie's; financing problems for redevelopment plan

Plan for Durty Nellie's moves forward

Durty Nellie's has inhabited a treasured spot in Palatine's history. Now the iconic suburban nightspot at 180 N. Smith St. wants to be part of the village's future. Village trustees opened up that opportunity Monday by approving a preliminary plan to tear down the building housing the pub and concert venue and replace it with a new six-story building that would include a new Durty Nellie's. But parking questions lingered.

Bears a problem for new development?

Developer Bruce Adreani already was having difficulty obtaining financing for his mixed-use redevelopment plan for the long-vacant Block 425 in downtown Arlington Heights, but this week he added a new wrinkle: the Bears.

A new development for Huntley?

A development being considered by Huntley officials would bring Chipotle and Noodles & Company restaurants to town, along with an urgent care facility.

A new hub for logistics industry

Well-positioned between O'Hare, Rockford and Milwaukee, McHenry County is becoming a sought-after home base for companies in the logisitics industry.

Club delays cause proms to shift

Because the much-anticipated Matrix Club venue in south Naperville isn't completed, Metea Valley and Neuqua Valley high schools are having to shift their proms elsewhere this spring.

Farming community helps out after storm

After dangerous winds damaged structures at their organic farm, the Chicago-area farming community has rallied around a Grayslake couple, who have raised more than $45,000 in just under two weeks through an online fundraiser.

A new purpose for former village hall

Huntley's old village hall could soon be turned into a restaurant, through a proposed repurposing of the building nearly two decades after the village vacated it. A Wauconda-based firm made its pitch to Huntley's village board last week.