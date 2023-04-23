2023 Best Places to Work in Illinois to be honored May 11

The Daily Herald Suburban Business has announced the names of 57 companies in three categories of competition that are being honored as the 2023 Best Places to Work in Illinois.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2023 Best Places to Work in Illinois list is comprised of 36 companies in the small employer size (15-99 U.S. employees), 15 companies in the medium-sized list (100-499 U.S. employees) and 6 companies in the large-category (over 500 employees).

In addition, the top companies representing the Best Places to Work for Women, Millennials and Hispanics will be announced and honored.

The 57 companies will be recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois Recognition banquet coordinated by the Daily Herald Suburban Business and sponsored by Shaker Recruitment Marketing on May 11 at Abbington Banquets in Glen Ellyn. GOA Regional Business Association and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce are marketing partners for the event.

For more information or to register go to dailyherald.com/business or email sbevents@dailyherald.com.