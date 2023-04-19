Partnership to improve mental health crisis response
ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Kenneth Young Center said NorthShore University Health System, including Swedish and Northwest Community Healthcare, has awarded a $600,000 grant to enhance its mobile behavioral health crisis response programs.
When community members are in an emergency mental health crisis and are in danger of harming themselves or others, it's imperative for their well-being that they receive swift and appropriate behavioral health care, the agency said. NorthShore's partnership will fund four key elements of KYC's growing crisis response services.
NorthShore's funding will support the purchase and renovation of a vehicle to create a mobile therapy space. To ensure the safety of the center's staff, NorthShore's funding will enable the implementation of a mobile safety system crisis workers will use to send safety updates to other team members.
This grant will fund a new administrative position to support the crisis teams. Finally, the funding will also provide direct service, ensuring community members have access to crucial crisis care.