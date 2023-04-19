 

Partnership to improve mental health crisis response

 
Posted4/19/2023 11:56 AM

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Kenneth Young Center said NorthShore University Health System, including Swedish and Northwest Community Healthcare, has awarded a $600,000 grant to enhance its mobile behavioral health crisis response programs.

When community members are in an emergency mental health crisis and are in danger of harming themselves or oth­ers, it's imperative for their well-being that they receive swift and appropriate behavioral health care, the agency said. NorthShore's partner­ship will fund four key elements of KYC's growing crisis response services.

 

NorthShore's funding will support the purchase and renovation of a vehicle to create a mobile ther­apy space. To ensure the safety of the center's staff, NorthShore's funding will enable the implemen­tation of a mobile safety system crisis workers will use to send safety updates to oth­er team mem­bers.

This grant will fund a new administrative position to support the crisis teams. Finally, the funding will also provide direct service, ensuring community members have access to crucial crisis care.

