Local financial adviser honored for performance

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Edward Jones financial adviser Brian Magura of Elk Grove Village recently qualified for the firm's Managing Partner's Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of 400 top financial advisers from among about 19,000 working with the firm.

The conference will be held May 11-12 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

During the two-day conference, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.

"Our financial advisers work with clients to understand what is most important to them, creating unique plans for success based on needs and circumstances. These 400 financial advisers are phenomenal practitioners of this approach, having achieved their level of success by helping clients realize the goals they've set for themselves and their families," said Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm's recognition events.

The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisers serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care at the end of 2022.