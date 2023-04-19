LAS attend Barrett-Jackson's auction in Palm Beach

WOODSTOCK -- LandAirSea, which has pioneered automobile GPS surveillance technologies for 30 years, said it marketed products at last weekend's Barrett-Jackson's Palm Beach classic car auction.

LAS was present at the three-day auction and welcomed an estimated 500,000 visitors at Booth 201 outside the venue. Attendees could purchase all of LAS' GPS tracking products at a discounted rate, helping them protect any vehicle from thieves for less than the cost of an Apple AirTag, the company said.

LAS' compact and discreet GPS trackers connect to various areas of a vehicle and generate real-time location intelligence in the event of theft.

LAS has developed GPS tracking surveillance products since the 1990s, making them one of the most respectable names in the industry. The company helps various sectors improve asset protection, including law enforcement, border control, local government and the military.