Des Plaines council delays vote on building condemnation after owner alleges misconduct

The Des Plaines City Council on Monday delayed condemning this vacant building on Miner Street after its owner alleged misconduct by city staffers. Daily Herald File Photo, 2021

The Des Plaines City Council postponed a decision on whether to forcibly buy a vacant restaurant building Monday after its owner accused city employees of interfering with an independent sale opportunity.

The council was set to tentatively approve using its eminent domain powers to seize the one-story building at 1504 Miner St. It formerly housed Leona's, which closed in 2017.

The council was poised to forcibly purchase the 4,400-square-foot building in January but delayed three months to give owner Jim Karkazis time to find a tenant.

It's been three months and Karkazis hasn't finalized a deal, so city officials were ready to take the steps needed for condemnation and a forcible purchase.

But during a discussion of the proposal at Monday night's council meeting, Karkazis accused John Carlisle, Des Plaines' community and economic development director, and City Manager Michael Bartholomew of encouraging a possible tenant to look at a different space in the downtown area with the lure of economic incentives.

"Why would you do that?" Karkazis said. "You are trying to take private property away. You owe us an explanation. You owe the community an explanation."

Karkazis also said he wants condemnation off the table.

Third Ward Alderman Sean Oskerka asked Karkazis if he had "hard proof" such interference occurred, saying the alleged behavior would be a "termination-level event." Karkazis responded by saying his allegation is based on a face-to-face conversation, not the emails Oskerka was seeking, but he offered to get affidavits from the people involved in the conversation.

Bartholomew flatly denied the accusation. "None of that is true," he said. He defended Carlisle, too, insisting he didn't act unethically.

The council eventually voted to defer a decision until its June 19 meeting, drawing applause from the boardroom audience.

Mayor Andrew Goczkowski said Tuesday officials will investigate Karkazis' claim.

"We have to take any sort of allegation seriously," he said. "But I certainly have confidence in our staff to behave ethically and efficiently to bring businesses here to Des Plaines."