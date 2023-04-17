Intelligent Medical Objects attends HIMSS 2023

ROSEMONT -- Intelligent Medical Objects, a health care data enablement company, will be at the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society conference taking place this week in Chicago to showcase its products.

In response to market demands and customer feedback, IMO has been working to make updates to its suite of solutions to target some of the biggest health IT challenges, the company said. They include improvements to IMO Core Periop, IMO's surgical scheduling solution.

With a 30-year history of solving clinical terminology issues for partners across health care, IMO said it is uniquely positioned to leverage its foundation in terminology to normalize and standardize data to assist wherever innovation and health care intersect.

"IMO is doing for other parts of health care what it did in the early days for health IT and electronic health records. We make data work across ecosystems by leveraging health care terminology and coding, and turning the complex into high-value, actionable data," said Ann Barnes, IMO's CEO.

The HIMSS conference continues through Friday.