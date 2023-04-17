Fresenius Kabi system recommended by Vizient

LAKE ZURICH -- Fresenius Kabi said Monday its Ivenix Infusion System has received an innovative technology contract from Vizient Inc., the nation's largest member-driven health care performance improvement company.

Vizient's members include more than half of all acute care hospitals in the United States, including 97% of U.S. academic medical centers, Fresenius Kabi said.

Innovative technology contracts are recommended after products are submitted through Vizient's review program. Vizient's member-led councils identify technologies that have the potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, health care worker safety or improve business operations of health care organizations.

The contract sets terms for hospitals to evaluate and purchase the Ivenix Infusion System, an advanced and user-friendly infusion pump system made by Lake Zurich-based Fresenius Kabi. Vizient members represent more than $130 billion in purchases a year.

"The Vizient innovative technology process is a rigorous, clinician-led review and we are proud that they concluded that the Ivenix Infusion System has the potential to advance clinical efficiency and improve patient outcomes," said Christian Hauer, executive board member and president of Fresenius Kabi MedTech.