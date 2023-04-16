BizWeek: Democrats bringing convention business in 2024; making way for new restaurants, stores at Crossroads of Schaumburg

Chicago gets 2024 convention

Democrats have chosen Chicago to host their 2024 national convention, trying to keep the party's momentum going after last fall's midterm election success in the critical Midwest.

Making way for new development

The former Macy's Furniture Gallery at the northwest corner of Golf and Meacham roads in Schaumburg is being demolished to make way for new restaurants and stores in a proposed five-building development called Crossroads of Schaumburg.

College of DuPage raises tuition

Students at the state's largest community college will pay $4 more per credit hour starting with the upcoming fall semester. That puts the total rate, plus fees, at $144 per credit hour.

Naperville OKs new condo building

The Naperville City Council approved construction of a four-story, six-unit condominium building north of Centennial Beach and the Riverwalk.

Village acquires four properties, for now

Acting as a kind of master developer, Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson and village trustees Tuesday night purchased four properties for $12.3 million that they later plan to sell back to developers along Higgins Road.

Dealership incentive could be changed

A $5.2 million incentive that McGrath Honda received from the city to build a new dealership on the site that formerly housed the Pheasant Run Mega Center in St. Charles is being amended because the dealership found other financing for the project.

A new use for long-vacant space

Nearly four years after receiving its original approval, a long-vacant spot in Algonquin is expected to be home to three new businesses by the end of the year.

Italian restaurant opens in Elk Grove

Cefalu, an Italian restaurant inspired by the city on the northern Sicilian coast, opened its doors in Elk Grove Village.