EEI's Wallers wins Visionary Award

SUGAR GROVE -- Peter Wallers, chairman of the board of Engineering Enterprises Inc., has been chosen for the 2023 Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning Visionary Award.

The CMAP award recognizes a person or organization whose leadership has made northeastern Illinois more inclusive, resilient, and economically competitive.

Wallers' 45-year engineering career has been dedicated to improving the lives of residents within the communities he has had the opportunity to work for. He has knowledge of total water (potable water, wastewater and stormwater), but also all other community infrastructure components.

Wallers was named president and CEO of EEI in 2006 and became chairman of the board in 2020. he graduated with a degree in civil engineering from Marquette University and is a licensed professional engineer in Wisconsin and Illinois. He is also a Certified Floodplain Manager.

"Pete's impact on water supply planning and the search for sustainable water resources for all communities within Northeastern Illinois is almost immeasurable," said EEI CEO Jeff Freeman. "Through his regional work on Water 2050, his subregional work with the Northwest Water Planning Alliance and his direct work with many municipalities in Northeastern Illinois, he has made an impact on the lives of millions of Illinoisans."