Surgalign taking steps to remain listed on Nasdaq

DEERFIELD -- Surgalign Holdings Inc. said Thursday it was notified by the Nasdaq stock market that it is no longer in compliance with the $10 million minimum stockholders' equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

This notification has no immediate effect on the company's listing or in the trading of its company's common stock on the Nasdaq, Surgalign said. Under Nasdaq rules, the company has 45 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance which may include, among other things, an application to transfer its common stock listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Surgalign said it intends to submit to Nasdaq on or before May 25 a plan to regain compliance.

Deerfield-based Surgalign is a global medical technology company focused on digital innovations across the surgical landscape. It markets products throughout the United States and about 40 countries.