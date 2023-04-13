Parts Town expands into HVAC parts

ADDISON -- Parts Town announced Thursday the launch of its HVAC parts business.

The company now distributes air handler parts, condensing unit parts, packaged unit parts and more to the heating, air conditioning and ventilation industry.

Parts Town is a market-leading distributor of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts to the commercial food service industry, and has branched out into the residential kitchen equipment parts business. Parts Town will now supply an extensive range of HVAC parts and accessories from top manufacturers such as Carrier, Fast OEM Parts, Trane, Lennox, York and Heatcraft, among others, the company said.

"Expanding our offerings to HVAC equipment parts is yet another step we are taking to ensure Parts Town is the one-stop shop for genuine OEM parts," Jeff Audette, senior vice president at Parts Town.

HVAC service technicians and business operators can now purchase their needed equipment parts faster, Parts Town said.