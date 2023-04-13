Credit union to host small business initiative

MORTON GROVE -- The Illinois Credit Union League recently announced a partnership with the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to provide assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs throughout Northeast Illinois. One of the credit unions tapped to host this initiative is Northwest Community Credit Union in Morton Grove.

The service, provided at no cost to participants, is a collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration's Community Navigator Pilot Program.

"The Access to Business Assistance initiative has taken months of planning and research and now it's ready to be offered at no-cost to small business owners and entrepreneurs, said Jose Garcia, president and CEO of Northwest Community Credit Union. "The services offered will be an invaluable aid to assist businesses to strengthen their positions in the marketplace."

Through the program, owners can get business plan assistance, help in accessing capital, financial analysis and planning services and more.