Creamery opens first location in DuPage County

Creamery, which has three locations in Will County and one in Cook County, has expanded into DuPage County with its new Lombard restaurant. A grand opening is scheduled or Saturday. Courtesy of Creamery

Creamery is bringing its sweet treats to DuPage County. It has a new location in Lombard. Courtesy of Creamery

Sunny skies and warmer-than-usual temperatures have helped make Creamery's debut in DuPage County sweet.

The restaurant, known for its ice cream treats, announced last year that it would take over the former Kyle's Corner Grill at 506 E. St. Charles Place. The restaurant has welcomed nearly 1,000 guests since its soft opening on Monday.

"Everyone's been really happy with everything," said Brandon Sisk, one of the owners of the family-owned restaurant. "We've had a full patio from about lunchtime until when we close."

Creamery was founded in Chicago in 1981 and has three Will County locations in Homer Glen, New Lenox and Manhattan. The Sisk family, which includes Brandon, his wife, Leah; his brother and sister-in-law, Jordan and Victoria; and his father, Larry, bought the restaurant nine years ago.

The restaurant opened its first Cook County location in Lemont in April last year and its first DuPage County location in Lombard on Monday.

"We've been a staple in the south suburbs of Chicago, but we're looking to spread the sweetness north," said Leah Sisk, who handles marketing for the restaurant.

She said the Lombard location -- nestled between Lombard Park District's Paradise Bay water park to the south and the Great Western Trail to the north -- provided the ideal location to expand into new territory.

"This was just too great of a location to pass up," she said.

Though the Lombard Creamery will not have the original rainbow cone on the menu in Lombard, it will offer a variety of sundaes, blaster pies, ice cream sandwich "flights" and a line of specialty cakes and rolls. The Lombard menu also features its "Doggin' It" menu offering a variety of hot dogs, such as a BLT dog, sloppy dog, Reuben dog and a mac n' cheese dog. Other grill items include Italian beef sandwiches, french fries, Bosco sticks and chicken tenders.

In addition to its five locations, Creamery offers catering and participates in local festivals and events. Creamery also will be at the Joliet Slammers home games this summer.

Though the restaurant's winter schedule has yet to be determined, Sisk said heated igloos will be available for use on the patio during chillier weather.

The restaurant, which will hold a grand opening Saturday, will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily during the spring and summer.

For additional information, visit ourcreamery.com.