Ralph Helm Inc. celebrates 100 years in Elgin

Ralph Helm Inc. partners Jim Brandes, Mike Jarvis and Ralph Helm III recently celebrated the Elgin business' 100th anniversary with Elgin Mayor David Kaptain, Councilperson Steve Thoren and chamber CEO Carol Gieske. Courtesy of the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce

ELGIN -- Ralph Helm Inc., an outdoor power equipment and parts dealer, recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with the help of the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce.

Founded in 1923, this three-generation, family-owned business is located at 36W710 Foothill Road in Elgin.

Ralph Helm III, whose grandfather opened the business, credited its success to a solid service commitment to its customers. Helm's Advantage Service Guarantee is well known and provides customers with guaranteed priority repair service and a loaner for the lifetime of their unit.

Helm and his partners Jim Brandes and Mike Jarvis were joined by Mayor David Kaptain, Councilperson Steve Thoren and chamber CEO Carol Gieske at the ribbon cutting and open house event.