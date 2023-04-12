Grand Subaru donates $73,447 to foundation

BENSENVILLE -- Grand Subaru recently presented the Bensenville Community Foundation with a $73,447 donation as part of its annual Share the Love event.

The Share the Love event is an annual effort by Subaru to donate to charity every time a vehicle is sold. Customers can choose between four national partner charities including the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America, and the National Park Foundation. In addition, each Subaru dealership has the option to add a local hometown charity for its customers to select.

The nonprofit Bensenville Community Foundation was founded in 1993 and funds scholarships for students, provides warm coats for children in need, supports public art initiatives and other projects. This is the third consecutive year Grand Subaru has selected the foundation as its local charity.

"Grand Subaru is excited to be partners with such a great organization," said Ryan Drouin, the dealership's general manager. "The Bensenville Community Foundation does so much for our community and we are pleased to be able to help and assist."