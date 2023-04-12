Fortune International expands to West Coast

BENSENVILLE -- Fortune International LLC, a processor, distributor and importer of seafood, meats and gourmet products, said Wednesday it will expand its D'Artagnan business to the West Coast.

With soaring demand for free-range meat and all-natural organic poultry, Fortune will start distribution this month of its premium D'Artagnan products to Los Angeles area customers, the company said. This will allow those in California to buy the same D'Artagnan products that have been enjoyed along the Eastern Seaboard for over 35 years, Fortune said.

The California market entry marks the second western expansion for D'Artagnan, complementing its facility in Denver. Over time, Fortune expects to distribute additional products from its growing family of brands, which D'Artagnan joined in March 2022.

"We are excited to expand D'Artagnan to the West Coast," said Sean O'Scannlain, president and CEO of Bensenville-based Fortune International. "D'Artagnan is one of our brands that is most in demand from highly discerning customers, and a natural place for us to start in California."