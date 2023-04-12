Durty Nellie's owners plan to tear down iconic nightspot in downtown Palatine

After about two decades at this location in Smith Street in downtown Palatine, Durty Nellie's could soon be demolished to make way for a new six-story mixed-use building. Daily Herald File Photo, 2020

Fire swept through Durty Nellie's in Palatine in January 2019, forcing the establishment to close for months. Just months after it reopened that November, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Courtesy of Tom Morrison

Durty Nellie's first location was 55 N. Bothwell St. The village of Palatine asked its owners to relocate in 2003 to accommodate its downtown redevelopment. Daily Herald File Photo

The owners of Durty Nellie's in downtown Palatine announced plans Wednesday to tear down the iconic nightspot and replace it with this six-story, mixed-use building that would include a scaled-down version of the Irish pub. Courtesy of Tinaglia Architects

The owners of Durty Nellie's in downtown Palatine announced plans Wednesday to tear down the iconic nightspot and replace it with this six-story, mixed-use building that would include a scaled-down version of the Irish pub. Daily Herald File Photo, 2020

Durty Nellie's, an iconic suburban nightspot which over its five decades has survived a devastating fire, a relocation, a global pandemic and endless changes in entertainment trends, could soon be demolished to make way for a new six-story building in downtown Palatine.

Owners Mark and James Dolezal announced Wednesday they are partnering with Jonathan Payne, one of the developers behind The Arboretum in South Barrington and Deer Park Town Center in Deer Park, and architect Jim Tinaglia on the plan that includes a scaled-down version of the Irish pub.

"We have loved the evolution of Durty Nellie's in Palatine, from starting out on the east side of the downtown, to our current location -- but our venue has become too large for what customers are looking for today," James Dolezal said in the announcement. "We have thought long and hard about this decision and taken it very seriously; this proposed new development will help us to stay in the community that we love to serve."

The proposal, expected to go before the Palatine village council April 17, calls for a six-story apartment building at 180-190 N. Smith St., with retail space on the ground-floor and rooftop. The ground floor would include a 3,500-square-foot space for a reincarnation of the "original" Durty Nellie's -- the current iteration is about 18,000 square feet -- and the rooftop would feature a bar also operated by the Dolezals, according to the announcement.

The building would feature 85 apartments on the second through sixth floors.

The Dolezals said they began thinking about redeveloping the property in the wake of two major events -- a 2019 fire that closed the pub for months, and the COVID-19 pandemic that began shortly after the establishment reopened.

Pan American Bank, located adjacent and to the north of Durty Nellie's at 190 N. Smith St., would be incorporated into the redevelopment, along with another commercial use that is yet to be determined.

The project already has received a unanimous recommendation from the village's plan commission, setting up next week's meeting before the village council.

If approved, developers hope to start the project in early 2024 and estimate construction would last between 18 months and two years.

"We appreciate the Village of Palatine working with us to determine if this project can come to fruition and are looking forward to creating a new future for Durty Nellie's," Mark Dolezal said.