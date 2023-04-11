Wheeling pot dispensary wants permit for consumption lounge
Updated 4/11/2023 9:29 AM
Wheeling's plan commission meets Wednesday to discuss a permit request for a consumption lounge at the Okay Cannabis dispensary, 781 N. Milwaukee Ave.
If the lounge opens, it would be one of the first in the Chicago area.
The plan commission, which advises the village board on development-related issues, will begin its meeting at 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 2 Community Blvd.
Ultimately, it'll be up to the village board to approve or reject the permit request.
Okay Cannabis opened in early February. It shares a building with West Town Bakery Cafe & Lounge.
