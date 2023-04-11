Two Mundelein businesses are first beneficiaries of town's latest grant program

Two very different Mundelein businesses are the first beneficiaries of a municipal grant program designed to help entrepreneurs cover relatively small expenses.

The Sunny Days Nail Salon. 724 S. Butterfield Road, and a human resources operation called PeopleTu, 700 N. Lake St., each will receive $5,000 from the village's Stimulate, Training, Assist and Recover program, or STAR program.

The salon intends to purchase five chairs and related equipment as part of a remodeling effort, village documents indicate. The equipment is expected to cost $15,500.

PeopleTu, also known as People Architectural Group, is a one-person operation that will use its grant to pay a part-time employee being brought on for three months to recruit clients, documents indicate. The total expense is expected to be $12,000.

A pilot program, the STAR initiative was launched last year by the village's economic development commission with approval from the village board. Grants of up to $5,000 are available, covering up to half the total cost of a project.

The cash will be doled out as reimbursements.

The village board unanimously approved both grants without any public discussion at its meeting Monday night. The economic development commission reviewed the requests in March.

The STAR program is much more modest than the village's Business Incentive Grant program, which offers grants of up to $25,000 for renovations or aesthetic improvements. The BIG program has a $100,000 annual budget, while the STAR program's annual budget is $50,000.

Trustee Tim Wilson said the programs "are just a couple of tools we have in our toolbox to support local businesses."

To learn more about the STAR program, visit mundelein.org/business/incentives-and-resources/star-business-grant-pilot-program.

To learn more about the BIG program, visit mundelein.org/business/incentives-and-resources/big-program.