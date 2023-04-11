Lola's Tacos and Tequila to open at Gurnee Mills

GURNEE -- Lola's Tacos and Tequila will open at Gurnee Mills in time for Cinco de Mayo.

Lola's will open in the outlet mall on May 1 after taking over a closing retail restaurant space with unanimous approval by the Gurnee Village Board in March.

Khayat Enterprises President Nicole Khayat said Lola's may be a restaurant in name but is so much more as it blends Mexican cuisine with signature cocktails inside an atmosphere that will make Lake County residents feel like they are enjoying vacation fun on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico.

"We want this new restaurant to not just be about the amazing food we are serving, but also make people and families feel like they are in the middle of a fiesta in Cabo right here in Gurnee," Khayat said.

Lola's will serve up four jumbo signature margaritas and has a wall that features 100 distinct brands of tequila for aficionados to enjoy. The restaurant's main entrees will include carne asada, Lola's signature enchiladas, a large beef burrito and sizzling shrimp diabla. There will also be full menu selections for fajitas, soups and appetizers.

The restaurant also plans to bring in mariachi and salsa bands on weekends.