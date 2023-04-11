Camping World announces recent acquisitions

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Camping World Holdings Inc. said it will acquire two recreational vehicle dealerships, Travel Land RV Center in Houghton Lake, Michigan, and Breeden RV Center in Van Buren, Arkansas.

The Travel Land purchase is expected to close in the second quarter and will increase the company's Michigan location count to seven, Camping World said. The Breeden deal is also anticipated to close in the second quarter will increase Camping World's Arkansas location count to four.

"Travel Land has been proudly serving Northern Michigan for over 40 years, primarily through the sale of used RVs and collision repair. This acquisition continues our growth strategy by providing additional service and product excellence to our customer base in the region," said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and chairman of Camping World.

The Breeden family has been doing business in Northwest Arkansas for more than 30 years. This acquisition expands Camping World's presence into the Fort Smith, Arkansas, market, helping to further solidify its position as the No. 1 RV retailer in that state by new unit volume, Lemonis said.