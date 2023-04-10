Yorktown restaurant to offer senior meal program

YORKVILLE -- The Dakotas restaurant will begin to offer discounted meals for seniors next week in partnership with the Community Nutrition Network, Senior Services Association and the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois.

Community members over age 60, and their spouses and caregivers, are invited to sign up for the Dine Around Town program. To sign up, call Community Nutrition Network, a donation-based nonprofit, at (331) 701-6505.

Customers are welcome to dine at the restaurant or take their meals to go. The suggested donation is $6 per meal. The Dine Around Town menu will be offered from 2-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

All meals meet U.S. federal standards for nutrition for older adults, and the menu has been reviewed and approved by a licensed dietitian with AgeGuide, the state area agency on aging.

Dakotas is located at 227 Heustis St. in downtown Yorkville.