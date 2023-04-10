Fulton Grace Realty opens new office in Gurnee

Fulton Grace Realty has opened its sixth office in Illinois at 5101 Washington St., Suite 24, Gurnee. Courtesy of Alex Attiah

GURNEE -- Fulton Grace Realty has opened its newest office in Gurnee at 5101 Washington St., Suite 24.

The Gurnee location is Fulton Grace's sixth office in Illinois. It's managing broker is Alex Attiah, who has been with Fulton Grace since 2022.

A grand opening celebration will be held from 4-7 p.m. April 27 at the office, including food, drinks and tours of the new space.

This is an exciting time for Fulton Grace as they continue to grow and expand their reach into new markets. The office will be open to the public starting April 3rd.

"I could not be more excited to join Fulton Grace and help spearhead their expansion to northern Illinois and Wisconsin," Attiah said.