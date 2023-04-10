Duravant establishes entity in Brazil

DOWNERS GROVE -- Duravant LLC said Monday it has formed new company in Brazil, Duravant Brazil LTDA, to coincide with its acquisition of a majority stake in BVSP LTDA.

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed. BVSP is a manufacturer of parts and components for food processing machinery and an aftermarket service provider for poultry processing lines.

Downers Grove-based Duravant is an engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors.

"Brazil is the second largest global market for poultry production, and Duravant's investment to build a sales and service infrastructure in the region advances our commitment to directly support our global food processing customers," said Petros Diamantides, Duravant's chief operating officer, Emerging Markets. "Our new entity in Brazil will also leverage Duravant's portfolio of world-class brands, products and services to expand our local reach into more diverse end markets."

Duravant's portfolio of products, services and integrated solutions are deployed through its 13 operating companies who engineer, manufacture and support customers in more than 190 countries.

BVSP operates in three sites with plans to expand their manufacturing capabilities, Duravant said.