Daily Herald staffers named winners, finalists in annual journalism contests

Daily Herald staffers have been named winners or finalists in a number of categories in a pair of journalism contests

Illinois Press Assn.

On June 8, the Illinois Press Association will announce the winners of its journalism contest at its annual conference.

Forty awards are assured.

"It's always wonderful to get this type of feedback from our peers," said Daily Herald Executive Editor Jim Baumann. "It's worth noting that in our circulation category for the IPA, our stellar photo staff has three winners in each of the five single-photo categories we entered. I don't think the photo staff has ever run the table in each of these categories, and that's something our staff should be immensely proud of."

Each of the following are guaranteed first-, second- or third-place finishes, but that won't be disclosed until the awards ceremony:

• Community service: Barbara Vitello, Steve Zalusky, Susan Sarkauskas, Katlyn Smith, Alice Fabbre: "Neighbors in Need."

• Best website: Staff.

• News reporting, single story: Eric Peterson, Barbara Vitello, Steve Zalusky, "'Impossible to Imagine': Gunman kills 6 at holiday parade."

• News reporting, series: Staff, The Highland Park mass shooting.

• Localized national story: Marni Pyke, "Call Jane."

• Government beat reporting: Kevin Schmit, Naperville coverage.

• Distinguished coverage of diversity: Madhu Krishnamurthy, "Covering the suburban mosaic."

• Robert M. Cole Award for best school board coverage: Alicia Fabbre.

• Maurice Scott Award for best coverage of taxation: Jake Griffin, "Suburban Tax Watchdog."

• Editorial page: Jim Slusher.

• Local editorial: Lisa Miner, "Combating bigotry."

• Original column: Jim Slusher, "Letter to readers."

• Feature writing: Scott Morgan, "Lombard couple's last day together."

• Feature writing (personality profile): Kevin Schmit, "Next expedition: Everest."

• Spot news photo: Joe Lewnard, "Abandoned in tragedy."

• Spot news photo: John Starks, "Fiery roof collapse."

• Spot news photo: Brian Hill, "Stubborn fire."

• General news photo: Rick West, "Let's dance."

• General news photo: John Starks, "Grieving together."

• General news photo: Joe Lewnard, "Consoling each other."

• Feature photo: John Starks, "Distracting fan."

• Feature photo: John Starks, "Night hockey."

• Feature photo: Rick West, "Doggie Kiss."

• Portrait/personality photo: Rick West, "A kid's countdown."

• Portrait/personality photo: Paul Valade, "Healing in nature."

• Portrait/personality photo: Rick West, "Busy Bee barbershop."

• Sports photo: Joe Lewnard, "Muddy yardage."

• Sports photo: John Starks, "Gymnasts hug."

• Sports photo: John Starks, "Hurdling intensity."

• Online photo series: Jeff Knox, "Through the film magnifier."

• Online photo series/gallery: Jeff Knox, "2022 pictures of the year."

• Video journalism: Paul Valade, "The hunt for basketball glory."

• Newspaper design: Staff.

• Single page design: Sean Stangland.

• Single page design: Neil Holdway.

• Headline writing: Sean Stangland.

• Headline writing: Kathleen Danes.

• Headline writing: Neil Holdway.

• Special sections: Lisa Miner/staff: "Celebrating 150 Years."

Chicago Headline Club

The Chicago Headline Club has named its finalists in its annual Peter Lisagor awards, which will be given out at its ceremony on May 12.

The Daily Herald is in the same category as the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, Crain's Chicago Business and TV and radio stations. The following Daily Herald staffers are among the finalists:

• Deadline reporting: Eric Peterson, Barbara Vitello, Steve Zalusky, Dave Oberhelman, "Impossible To Imagine."

• News photo: John Starks, "Fiery roof collapse."

• Sports photo: Joe Lewnard, "Muddy Yardage."

• Sports photo: John Starks, "Hurdling intensity."

• Arts and entertainment reporting: Katlyn Smith, "The zoo from a new point of view."