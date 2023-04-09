After Hours
Posted4/9/2023 1:00 AM
The Schaumburg Business Association helped cut the ribbon for Seafeast Sushi at 35 W. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. We were grateful to be joined by village President Tom Dailly, Trustees George Dunham and Jamie Clar, Village Clerk Marilyn Karr, SBA Ambassadors and members.
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Parla, 122 Hamilton St., Geneva on March 31. Owner Dawn Muir (right) and Creative Director Mary Elliott (left) cut the ribbon surrounded by family, friends and Geneva Chamber of Commerce members and staff. For more information on this business, their website http://www.parlageneva.com will be up soon.
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting for Grade + Trade, 2112 Winding River Drive, Suite 108, in Naperville March 30. The ceremony was facilitated with esteemed ambassadors and community members. NACC Board of Directors member Michele Clemen, Community Manager of Everleigh by Greystar, and Patti Minglin, CEO of Go Girl Communications, welcomed Paul Ihnatiuk, owner of Grade + Trade to Naperville and the Chamber.
On April 5, Scott Harris Hospitality announced the opening of its newest restaurant concept indowntown Naperville with Davanti Enoteca, located at 47 E. Chicago Avenue.
There was a great community showing for the ribbon cutting of new 373-unit rental community, The Quin. Village President Tom Dailly, trustees Brian Bieschke and Jamie Clar, state Representative Michelle Mussman, SBA President Lisa Gilbert, SBA Board, ambassadors and members attended.
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon cutting for Perspire Sauna Studio, 1301 South Naper Blvd. April 5. Mayor Steve Chirico cut the ribbon and welcomed owner Steve Braverman and his team to Naperville and thanked them for choosing Naperville to open a new business.
