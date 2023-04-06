Zebra to modernize grocery store chains

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Zebra Technologies Corp. said Thursday it has signed a contract with Southeastern Grocers Inc. to modernize technology at more than 420 stores.

Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más grocery stores, and the Harveys Supermarket chain. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The grocery chain is modernizing technology for its store associates with Zebra's workforce and task management solutions, which will improve in-store operations, Zebra said. SEG selected solutions from Zebra's Modern Store framework to better engage employees and optimize store labor productivity across its network of over 420 stores.

The software provides real-time demand data and automates the scheduling process, so managers spend less time in the back office and more time helping customers and training associates, Zebra said. It also intelligently prioritizes store tasks to boost productivity.

"In today's rapidly digitizing world, we realized the need to upgrade to the latest workforce and task management solutions to help attract and retain our most valued asset, our people," said Jennifer Short, vice president of workforce strategies at SEG.