STG Logistics adds Anderman, Dumas to leadership team

BENSENVILLE -- STG Logistics has promoted Downers Grove resident Geoff Anderman to president and chief operating officer from president and chief financial officer, and welcomes Randy Dumas as its new chief financial officer.

STG Logistics, with headquarters in Bensenville, is a leading provider of logistics and transportation services with a comprehensive national network offering "Port-to-Door" services for containerized goods.

The moves come to support the company's continued growth, following its acquisition of XPO Logistics' intermodal business in March last year.

In his new position, Anderman will continue in his leadership role while taking on expanded responsibilities managing the daily business operations and enhancing the efficiency of all internal and external procedures and processes.

Prior to joining STG Logistics, Anderman served as chief strategy officer at Dicom Transportation Group and as chief financial officer/chief operating officer of Inﬁnity Product Group.

Dumas joins STG after having served as a senior finance executive in a variety of sponsor-owned private and publicly traded businesses. He was most recently chief financial officer for Apple Roofing and Omni Logistics, where the company grew into a multibillion dollar global logistics provider during his tenure.

As CFO, he is responsible for all aspects of STG's financial affairs, including accounting, tax, treasury and strategic planning.